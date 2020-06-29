Emerling, Floss and Murphy agencies merging    

Three of Western New York’s top insurance and financial agencies are merging on July 1. Clarence-based Emerling Agency, LLC, East Amherst-based Floss Agency, Inc. and Lockport-based M. F. Murphy Insurance, Inc. will be known as Emerling, Floss, Murphy & Associates, LLC.
The new venture will operate out of two locations. The Barone Building, 9092 Main St., Clarence, where Emerling Agency has been operating since 2016, will be the corporate headquarters. This location will host employees from the Floss agency.
The second location is M.F. Murphy Insurance Agency's building, 111 Pine St., Lockport where Mary Murphy and her staff will continue to operate.
All three agencies have a robust history through their founding members: Norm and Nancy Emerling, Senator Walter Floss and Matthew J. Murphy. All three enjoyed continued success through their posterities, which included the late Paul Barone at the Emerling agency, George Emerling, Scott Medole, and Mark Medole. Joseph Floss took over the reigns from Walter Floss and became president of Floss agency in 1987. Mary Murphy, the third-generation owner of Murphy Insurance, is the daughter of the late Donald Murphy.
With the merge of the companies, the next generation of success has come aboard, including Dustin Emerling, Sonny Graff and Jayce Wallace, all of whom are taking proactive leadership roles with the new company.
“By combining our experience and expertise, this merge gives our clients expanded resources, and more competitive insurance products,” said Joe Floss, president of Emerling, Floss, Murphy & Associates. “The merge was part of our efforts to take the service to the next level.”
Mary Murphy, partner and primary operator at the Lockport branch, brings history that dates back to 1925.
“This new company brings a combined total of over 200 years of insurance experience,” she said. “This is not only great for us, but also for the clients we serve.”
Emerling, Floss, Murphy & Associates are also members of EMS Group, an independent insurance agency formed in 1995. Other members of EMS Group include Stahlka Agency, Inc., and McMahon Agency, Inc.
