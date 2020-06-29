Emerling, Floss and Murphy agencies merging    

CONTRIBUTEDGeorge Emerling, left, Mary Murphy and Joe Floss are merging their insurance-financial agencies into one, Emerling, Floss, Murphy & Associates, LLC, effective July 1. The new business will have two locations, the Barone Building in Clarence and M.F. Murphy Insurance Agency's building, 111 Pine St., Lockport, where Mary Murphy and her staff will continue to operate.