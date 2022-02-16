Parents of students in the Emmet Belknap Intermediate School got a chance to put their ideas down on paper during the first of four meetings designed to take community input and turn it into change within the school.
The night was billed as a “School & Community Partnership” meeting and was attended by 10 residents; some parents, some staff who work at the school and some community members.
Emmet Belknap's new Principal Camille Pontrello addressed those assembled at Refuge Temple of Christ on Cottage Street on Wednesday night.
“We can’t do this by ourselves,” she said. “You know your children better than we do. … In order for us to make good decisions, we need to hear from you.”
The state of the school is not pretty, Pontrello said later as parents and community members worked on items they felt the children needed in their education. As a TSI school, or Targeted Support and Improvement school, many students at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School are behind on subjects like math and literacy skills. For that reason, the New York State Education Department requires the school to have a School Comprehensive Education Plan (SCEP), a part of which is the, “establishment of outreach activities/events for school staff to meet with families in different settings.”
“I’m a literacy specialist,” Pontrello said. “It’s science, I worked in the clinic at UB … we had children reading two levels below, three levels below. We have some of that. We have some doing well, but for the one’s that aren’t, we need clear targets. That’s what we have now, clear targets. When you have clear targets you can hit it!”
Pontrello said that with parent involvement, those scores will go up as the school focuses on each “target” of literacy including oral development, phonics decoding, comprehension, writing and vocabulary.
Hopes appeared high at he meeting as administrators broke the audience into two groups to talk about different issues in the school
“We have two goals this evening,” Assistant Principal Julie Schiavone said to the audience. “The first is we want true authentic conversations that are going to help us build relationships and trust with you as very important partners in this: schooling and educating the children.”
Schiavone said that often the parent piece of the puzzle is missing and that’s a mistake. She said that in order to move forward, it was crucial the parents were on board.
“The second goal is long term,” she said. “When we build this partnership, when we’re educating your kids, they’re having the best experience they possibly can.”
Each group was given two blank papers, one for short-term goals and one for long-term goals.
In one group, Doanna Lute, mother of a fifth-grader, talked about having a parent liaison to call and answer any questions a parent might have. Sandra Townsend, a school lunch monitor, talked about social skills in the cafeteria. Jay Tomlinson, a staff mentor, explained how his clothing company were customizing shoes for students who showed not only good grades, but who were being positive role models everywhere they went.
“You can’t just be good for a couple of days or a week,” Tomlinson explained. “It has to be long term. We have an agreement that the whole marking period you have to have good grades, good rapport … respect, no talking back. Their teachers email me an update toward the end of the marking period. … I had six student proteges that were going to get some new shoes, but now? It’s down to one, just because of behavior issues.”
It’s a long road, but Tomlinson and other attendees were confident thing would get better. The administrators announced the success of the first meeting.
“It was a huge first step tonight and I can’t thank you guys enough for being here,” Assistant Principal Shawn Murray said.
“We truly are taking this to heart,” Schiavone said. “We hope to in the next few weeks to pick some of the short-term items you guys came up with this evening and start implementing those.”
Minutes of the meeting will be on the school’s website. An estimated wait time is two days.
