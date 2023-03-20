Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will remain closed until at least Wednesday, with no plans to switch to remote learning while the damage from Sunday’s fire is cleaned up.
The two classrooms most affected will remain closed through the end of the school year.
According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, the suspected cause of the fire is overheated lithium ion batteries. In room 210, several electronic tablets were stacked on top of one another while charging, without the use of the docking bay that separates each device.
The district is conducting its own internal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fire, Superintendent Mathis Calvin said Monday.
“Sometimes things happen and unfortunately this is one of those fluke things that nobody could’ve foreseen happening,” Calvin said.
No blame is being assigned to any individuals, Calvin hastened to add; the district’s inquiry is aimed at identifying errors and taking steps to ensure any mistakes aren’t repeated.
The fire was reported about 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Because of heavy smoke inside the school, firefighters had to use a thermal camera to find the fire on a countertop in room 210. Lockport Fire Department crews were on the scene for about 2-1/2 hours.
Initially, LFD pegged the value of losses from the fire at $300,000 — about $200,000 in property damage and $100,000 in contents. There is some structural damage in room 210, mostly affecting windows and doors, and room 208 next door was heavily affected by smoke, Quagliano said.
In a Monday press conference, Calvin relayed that there was “a layer of black soot” on the floor and desks of the room 208. Approximately 300 to 400 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, leading to some water damage in a first-floor classroom immediately below the fire-stricken area. That classroom will be cleaned up and reopened shortly, Calvin said.
In all, four classrooms will be out of commission until repairs are made, Calvin said. The classes taught in those rooms will be moved elsewhere in the building.
Calvin, whose appointment as superintendent took effect March 18, noted a fire on day two was an unexpected development.
“What’s really great is that our staff is very resilient, our students are very resilient and people are continuing to do the great work that we need to do with and for our students,” he said. “It’s been great to talk to our staff. Meet our kids. Even on the first day, our first official Monday, and people are continuing to move forward as a district.”
