Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will be closed until next Monday while cleanup of fire damage continues. Remote instruction is the class mode for all students today and Friday.
Four classrooms on two floors sustained fire, smoke and /or water damage after a Sunday fire in Room 210 whose cause is believed to be overheating of one or more electronic tablet batteries that were being charged while the tablets were stacked.
While students hit their iPads today and Friday, district Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said, inspection crews from the insurance company will be giving the all-clear, cleaners will be removing smoke and fire odor, and air quality testing will be done.
“Our goal is to open the school by Monday,” Calvin said. “We’re going to do everything we can. Things are moving in a very positive direction.”
Calvin told a crowded room at the Board of Education’s Wednesday night meeting that he’s optimistic the cleanup will be completed on time. The fire occurred literally on day two of the newly appointed district leader’s watch.
“They are completing inspection. Rooms are being cleaned and hopefully we can get our final air quality piece back soon and we’ll be able to reopen on Monday,” he said. “That’s the goal. If something changes we’ll let you know.”
Remote instruction for Belknap students begins at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 2:55 p.m. today and Friday. Students need a school-issued iPad and wifi access to participate.
Instruction will be synchronous, meaning all students will be taught the same thing at the same time, making it necessary for them to be logged in throughout the day. Classes will follow their normal schedule.
The Belknap school website notes there will be “support services” via email for students having difficulty with remote learning.
