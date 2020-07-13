Members of the school board decided last week to keep the Emmet Belknap track closed for now, with concerns over vandalism and COVID-19 being the main problems trustees expressed to keep the track closed for now.
Board President Karen Young tasked Superintendent Michelle Bradley with discussing the issue with the facilities department and reporting back to the school board. Bradley told the newspaper the community is reminded that the tracks at North Park Junior High School and Lockport High School are open and available for public use.
Bradley said the track has been closed for the season since Oct. 20.
Last spring, the school board agreed to open the track to the public from dawn to dusk, with the exception that it wouldn't be open when students were using the field. The Belknap track was rebuilt as part of the district’s $28 million, voter-approved 2016 capital project.
Trustee Kyle Lambalzer, who was vocal last year about opening the track, fought for opening the track this year at the Wednesday meeting.
"Last year, the track was opened, and I’m sure there were a few hiccups but 99% were good apples I think," Lambalzer said. "I've had multiple requests from folks in the immediate area that want to use that track."
Trustee John Linderman said he agreed with Lambalzer that most people used the track correctly, but noted that Kevin Guay, the district's maintenance supervisor, came back to the school board and showed what went wrong with the track. He added that the board had intended to address the problems raised in the spring but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic happened and it wasn't addressed.
Linderman said he felt discussion with Guay and Timothy Parker, the director of facilities, is necessary first.
Bradley said Guay presented a report to the Board of Education on March 11 highlighting the concerns of vandalism and misuse of the complex.
"After hearing the report, the Board of Education reached consensus to keep the complex closed. Shortly after that, COVID-19 began," Bradley said.
Trustee Martha Kershaw said she has also heard from community members that want it open, but noted that some of the damages done to the district have been "quite an expense."
Overtime paid for the employee to lock the door at night was another concern expressed. Trustee Leslie Tobin suggested that the district could look into automatic locking gate, which is something other districts have.
Lambalzer said he respected Linderman's concerns about talking with Guay and Parker first, but added that it's more important to not disrespect the taxpayers that paid for the track.
"That’s outweighed by a delay to the community that supports us and our tax payers. I don’t want to disrespect them in any way. If we wait until mid-August to open this track I feel thats what we’re going to be doing," Lambalzer said of Linderman's request.
Trustee Kevin Pratt reiterated several fellow board members concerns of vandalism toward the track.
"I mean they are not just driving wheeled apparatus around the track. They are pulling up the long jump pits. They are walking their dogs on the field and letting them defecate," Pratt said.
