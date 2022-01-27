Empire State Development (ESD) on Thursday announced its award of up to $143,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in support of Bison Bag Co., Inc.'s latest expansion in the Lockport Industrial Park.
The tax credits are given in exchange for the food packaging manufacturer's commitment to add up to 10 jobs with expansion.
Bison Bag, whose U.S. northeast customers include Rich Products, King Nut, U.S. Sugar, Rosina Foods and Tropical Nut, is constructing a 45,000 square foot addition — a steel structure to house food-grade materials — at its existing 92,000 square foot facility off Crown Drive. Once the addition is complete, in the fall, the company's current warehouse will be moved there and the existing warehouse will be converted to additional manufacturing space.
Bison Bag currently employs 90 people. It reported to ESD that the new positions tied to expansion will include machine operators, warehouse attendants and quality technicians with an average annual salary of $46,000.
In August 2021, the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency granted Bison Bag a two-year exemption on sales tax, up to $2 million, on expansion-related equipment and materials. In addition, it agreed to foot the bill for a 125-foot expansion of Crown Drive where Bison Bags is located, to create access for the addition and another nearby parcel.
Bison Bag's current expansion project is its third one since the company moved into the Lockport Industrial Park in 1997. Bison Bag was established in 1968 in Buffalo.
