ALBANY — At a time when businesses are struggling to maintain their customer base and their staff, the state has put them on the front lines in the effort to require mask-wearing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate, in many cases, has triggered tensions between employees and members of the public who object to being masked, said Frank Kerbein, director of the center for human resources at the Business Council of the State of New York.
"Telling people 'if you don't do what I tell you now...' has a chilling effect on business," Kerbein told CNHI Thursday.
Nevertheless, he added, New York businesses "are trying their best to enforce a mandate that is really unenforceable in a lot of situations."
Under the mandate issued a week ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a face mask must be worn by people over the age of 2 years in all indoor public places, with the except of businesses that have established an admission policy requiring proof of Covid vaccination. The directive is in effect until Jan. 15, although it could be extended if the latest surge in infections continues to strain hospital capacity.
Kerbein said it is "unfair" to employees to thrust them into a position where they have to enforce the mandate. Hochul, he said, "is asking the businesses to be the police arm of the state in enforcing this mandate, and that is really not our role. We don't have the ability to do that."
The governor, at a COVID-19 briefing, signaled that because of rising infections in the state it may be necessary to amend the current definition of being vaccinated to one that certifies an individual has also received a booster dose.
"I'm just sending out the message now: Prepare for that," Hochul said at an event where she was joined by Dr. Mary Bassett, who took charge as state health commissioner two weeks ago.
Hochul, a Democrat, said she wants the policy to be "more thought out" before it is formally announced, then noted: "We will present that, probably, very shortly."
Defending the mask policy from criticism lobbed by some business operators and county officials, the governor said: "This is a health care crisis and people are going to die."
She also warned some individuals are "underestimating" the virulence of the newly documented omicron variant at their own peril.
Omicron has been detected in several New York counties, and the rate of transmission could spike higher it if overtakes the delta variant, which is the current dominant strain behind the rapid surge in hospital admissions, Bassett said.
Omicron has been described by infectious disease specialists as both highly transmissible and immune-evasive. The variant is now spreading rapidly through all five boroughs of New York City, according to medical authorities there.
The Department of Health has curbed elective procedures at 32 hospitals running low on available beds from a sharp uptick in Covid admissions.
Hochul, addressing why state health inspectors have not been enlisted in the push for mask-wearing compliance, said those staffers have been busy assisting in the ongoing vaccination efforts.
"The best way to do this is self-enforcing," Hochul said, noting her administration is striving to avoid being "heavy-handed."
As for county leaders who say they will have no role in enforcing compliance with the mask order, Hochul said she hopes they will be motivated by a worsening public health outlook to "change their minds."
How the mandate is being viewed by local governments varies widely throughout the state. New York City is taking an aggressive approach to compel compliance with vaccination and mask rules, threatening businesses with fines if they don't comply.
"We'll have inspectors going out full force," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters in Brooklyn.
A vaccination edict has been applied by the city government there to private employers. If such a directive is extended throughout the state, it would likely lead to a loss of jobs and serious challenges for businesses, Kerbein said.
According to state data released Thursday, a total of 762 New Yorkers are being treated for COVID-19 infections in intensive care units, and 433 of them are breathing with the aid of a ventilator.
The state recorded 53 additional deaths from infections, with a statewide total of 60,152 fatalities reported to federal health authorities since the contagion reached New York early last year.
