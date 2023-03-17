ALBANY — Advocates for New York businesses and farmers are stepping up their efforts to convince lawmakers to ease up on their push for further increases in the state minimum wage, which is now set at $14.25 an hour for the upstate region.
With just two weeks before the deadline for a final state budget, both houses of the Legislature are calling for minimum wage hikes as well as crafting a system that would index the wage to inflation, a method that could set New York on a path to annual increases.
The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour. But proponents of increasing the minimum wage to more than $20 an hour say rampant inflation has eaten away at the buying power of those at the wage floor in New York. They also cite polling data suggesting the public agrees the minimum wage should go higher.
Small businesses and the farm lobby are questioning the need for further hikes, contending such a move would only worsen the economic climate across the state.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who as a Democrat is in the same party that controls both chambers of the Legislature, also supports an increase in the minimum wage.
Ashley Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the measures advanced by the Legislature in their budget bills “are much more detrimental” than the more moderate approach staked out by Hochul.
Hochul, however, has been having a tough time getting her way lately with lawmakers, with one of the biggest setbacks she has experienced so far coming just a month ago when Senate Democrats derailed her choice to fill the opening for the state chief judge job.
Suggesting New York would shed some 128,000 jobs if the minimum wage hike is enacted, Ranslow told CNHI: “The minimum wage increase has a huge effect on small businesses in particular. They don’t have the financial or technological resources to automate like their big box competitors.”
Other business advocacy groups, including Upstate United, the Business Council of New York State and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, are also registering their opposition to boosts in the minimum wage.
“The Assembly’s uniform wage rate puts upstate communities at a significant disadvantage since the cost of living is much lower upstate compared to downstate,” said Keith Kimball, chair of the dairy association. “ A uniform wage based on New York’s downstate economy would further accelerate inflation and the decline of small businesses, which account for 98% of employers in New York state.”
Another top budget concern for the business lobby involves the $8 billion in debt the state government racked up after its unemployment insurance fund was depleted amid a
