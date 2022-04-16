A bill tucked into the 2022-2023 New York State budget makes it possible for volunteer fire companies to bill insurance agencies for Emergency Medical Service ambulance transportation.
The EMS Cost Recovery Act, co-sponsored by Assembly Members Mike Norris, R-Lockport, and Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, now awaits final approval by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The legislation was 20 years in the making. Presently, New York is the only state where volunteer fire departments can't recoup the cost of operating an ambulance service, according to Ed Tase, vice president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York and a member of South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company.
Volunteer fire companies in New York are shelling out $100 million a year on ambulance services, and the ability to bill for ambulance service will go a long way toward helping them remain viable, Tase said.
“There’s a ton of ... EMT training that’s required for volunteer ambulance service for every call. That training is extremely expensive and the local departments have to pay for that themselves," he said. "They can pay it through their town contract money, but by doing that there's something else not getting done in their department."
Volunteer fire companies that operate ambulance service are especially challenged to make ends meet, according to Tase.
“Whether that be turn-out gear, fuel for the fire trucks or maintenance for the fire trucks, they still have to continue to supply their ambulance with medical supplies. Sheets, towels, blankets. They buy their own ambulances, too."
Aaron Bair, fire chief at Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, said the EMS Cost Recovery Act would allow his company to recoup more than $100,000 a year. Its 55-firefighter roster includes 22 certified EMTs, a paramedic and a critical care medic, who together respond to an average 800 EMS calls per year.
“It’ll allow us to bill (a sick or injured person's) insurance for transport to the hospital, allowing us to recoup some of the costs: fuel, the equipment we use, maintenance for our ambulance and fly car,” Bair said.
Norris calls the EMS Cost Recovery Act a “game changer.”
“As our recovery from the pandemic continues, this change was even more imperative to implement now, since fundraising was curtailed ... ,” Norris said. “The volunteer fire service remains the backbone of public safety in our rural communities and this change will truly assist in maintaining its sustainability long term.”
Bair said the Rapids company would use ambulance transport revenue to purchase another ambulance and train more paramedics.
“It’ll allow us to push more aggressively to get our members to obtain a paramedic license and being able to provide that higher, more advanced level of service to the community,” he said.
