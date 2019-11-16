End of an era for Lockport CARES 

Lockport CARES has experienced the end of an era.
The organization was faced with the retirement of Executive Director Marty Nagy, a founding board member of the group, on Oct. 31.
The organization is now looking for a new executive director and interested applicants can find more information at Lockportcares.org.
Nagy, a retired nurse, said she lives in Newfane now but was born and raised in Lockport.
"I have very deep roots here in Lockport ... I believe Lockport CARES ... the biggest thing we've done besides providing shelter and meals for those in need would be getting the word out, the needs of the community," Nagy said.
Nagy said the concept of Lockport Community Action Response Emergency Shelter (CARES) was created in 2007 when the community became aware of the need for a homeless shelter.
"A lot of people couldn't get to Buffalo or Niagara Falls to get houses, shelter. We had nothing here," Nagy said.
Before Lockport CARES, churches would give money to those in need for a hotel room for a night or two.
"That was just a one or two night stay. It wasn't really giving them any time to get on their feet," Nagy said.
Nagy said she is retiring from the position because of health issues, and she doesn't want to be in a position that she can't put in 100 percent of her energy.
"I can't physically do it anymore, and I don't think it's right to hold a seat in a position when you can't put 100 percent into it," Nagy said. "We're at a very exciting time and I just don't have the energy to take it further."
Nagy said she believes homelessness in Lockport has remained steady in the city because the issues that cause homelessness are still prevalent.
"I don't think it's gotten any worse. It's probably stayed about the same," Nagy said.
Some of the issues she listed included family dysfunction, drug dependency, mental health issues and a lack of affordable housing.
"I don't think that the housing here in Lockport, for most of the people coming through us, is not affordable anymore," Nagy said. "I mean if they are eligible for temporary assistance it really does not cover the housing. To have their own housing, someone would have to have two or three of the jobs that are out there."
Nagy noted these issues are problems nationwide and aren't unique to Lockport.
