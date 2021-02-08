Keith Silliman, spokesperson for Cypress Creek Renewables – developers of the Bear Ridge Solar project proposed for the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton – said the company is currently in the process of changing its siting plan from Article 10 to Article 94.
Article 94 – more rightly known as Section 94-c of the New York Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act – was enacted on April 1, 2020, placing the siting of “solar farms" – 25 megawatts or more – into the hands of a new board called the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES).
Article 94 has been criticized as taking away “home rule” from local municipalities.
Ed Saleh, a member of Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, was reported as saying that while he and members of his group would compromise with those who wish to develop in Cambria, the Article 94 was essentially “ramming it down our throat.” Similar sentiment were expressed by supervisors across New York state when they sent a letter to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting stating their opposition to the new process.
However, Silliman said Article 94 made more sense for the Bear Ridge project.
“The new process will provide for uniform permit conditions that don’t have to be developed individually in each project,” he said. “So, if we meet the permit levels that the state sets out, then we can proceed.”
Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis said that the energy company had been in touch with him via telephone each month.
“We may not be happy with everything they say,” Ellis said. “But at least the lines of communication are open.”
Ellis said the company had made him aware of its intentions to switch siting processes in November, though as of Jan. 29 the Bear Ridge Solar project was not listed as pending on the Department of Public Service’s list of projects transferred to ORES (per Section 94-c).
Currently Town of Cambria officials are examining the Article 94 siting regulation drafts and their own comprehensive plan to find out the best course of action.
“The (final) regulations will be released on April 1,” Ellis said. “My prediction, and this is only my opinion, but the developers will probably move shortly after that to get their application in.”
“When the application comes in, that’s when we’ll see what exactly we’re dealing with.”
