Commercial and non-profit building owners in the city of Lockport can apply for financing to make energy upgrades through a new state program announced by Greater Lockport Development Corporation.
C-PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy), operated by the downstate-based Energy Improvement Corporation, provides long-term financing for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects on commercially owned properties.
Financing is available for up to 100% of the project cost, or can be combined with other financing and loan terms up to the expected life of the improvement, generally 20 to 30 years.
According to GLDC, energy efficiency and/or renewable energy upgrades can improve properties, lower operating expenses and contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
For more information, call 914-302-7300, extension 8114.
