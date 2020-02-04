ENH announces another 'Daisy' awardee

Patrick Vogt, RN, is Eastern Niagara Hospital's DAISY Award winner for the first quarter of 2020.
The award, presented through the International Daisy Foundation, recognizes nurses for the extraordinary work they do. Nurses may be nominated by anyone inside or outside the employing organization — patients, families, visitors, other nurses, physicians, clinicians or other staff — who experience or observe extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse. The honoree is selected quarterly by ENH’s Nursing Advisory Council.
Vogt is a nurse in the emergency department, and the hospital reports that it has received numerous positive comments about his patient care since he joined the staff in 2012. According to community relations director Carolyn Moore, patients have noted that Vogt takes great care in making sure all patients are comfortable and informed about the status of physicians, tests and discharge estimates.
"His genuine concern and dedication to his profession is always evident, and he never hesitates to share a smile," Moore wrote in an announcement about Vogt's award.
Vogt was nominated by Mary Urtel, an ENH Guild officer and hospital volunteer.
The hospital's participation in the DAISY award program is sponsored by the medical staff. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a pin and a sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The International Daisy Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare auto-immune disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.