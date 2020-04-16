ENH announces furloughs

Roughly 12 percent of Eastern Niagara Hospital's workforce was put on furlough on Thursday.
Hospital CEO/President Anne McCaffrey said the temporary staff reduction of 60 employees of the 485 employees was a result of New York state suspending elective surgeries and procedures, reduced outpatient volume and suspended services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. McCaffrey said they had to stop elective surgeries, which affects the hospital's Transit Road surgery center, the operating rooms and non-essential outpatient radiology.
"All of those services were really significantly eliminated or reduced," McCaffrey said.
At first, the thought was to keep the employees around to reassign them if the hospital experienced a surge, but McCaffrey said they aren't seeing a surge that necessitates the additional staff.
"Because we have not seen an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients we've not had to increase our bneds, our inpatient beds and we don't' need to redeploy those staff. There is not a need for them to treat other patients in the hospital right now," she added.
As a result of the lack of a surge, there is no work for them to do, so the hospital administration decided to furlough them.
"We don't have work for them today because of the government restrictions right now ...When the government lifts those restrictions around elective surgeries and outpatient services, as soon as those restrictions are lifted we expect these employees to come back to work," McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey noted no one was furloughed in the Emergency Department, ICU or inpatient units.
"There are no changes to staffing on those critical patient areas," McCaffrey said.
She said if the hospital does experience a surge of patients they would bring back some furloughed employees.
"If there is a need for us to reassign and bring back some furloughed employees we will absolutely do that," she said.
McCaffrey observed that numerous hospitals across the nation have had to furlough staff as a result of lost revenue.
"Numerous hospitals are facing the same financial challenges. This action is the necessary response until the restrictions have been lifted and volumes are restored. Our goal is for furloughed employees to resume their positions back at the Hospital as soon as possible," she said in a release. "Until that time, all affected employees will be eligible to apply for NYS unemployment benefits, as well as the additional federal benefits that are being provided at this time.
"ENH has also committed to providing further support to employees by maintaining health insurance and related benefits, as well as seniority status, vacation and other accruals during this temporary period," she added.
