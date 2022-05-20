ENH announces Nurse of Distinction nominee

Eastern Niagara Hospital announced that Laurena M. Cullen, RN, BSN, MSM was selected as the hospital’s Nurse of Distinction nominee for 2022. Cullen has been a member of the nursing staff in Lockport for over 39 years, currently serving on the 2 North Medical/Surgical Unit. Prior to that, she worked in the Maternity Unit and Intensive Care Unit. Additionally, she has provided cardiology testing in the practice of Dr. Suresh Sofat for the past 29 years.
Cullen received her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Niagara University and her Masters of Science in Management and Community Health Nursing from D’Youville College. She served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps at West Point, followed by reserve duty at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, retiring after 26 years as a lieutenant colonel.
Maralyn Militello, ENH’s Chief Nursing Officer, stated, “We were pleased to nominate Laurena for this prestigious award. Though she stands less than 5 feet tall, Laurena is a nurse of great stature. She is greatly respected by her peers for her knowledge, kind-heart and dedication to the nursing profession. Laurena’s core values representing the profession include compassion, dedication, integrity, stewardship, excellence and human dignity. She is caring, respectful and has genuine empathy with patients and their loved ones.”
