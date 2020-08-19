ENH appoints a chief of Hospitalist Medicine  

Eastern Niagara Hospital has appointed Colin J. McMahon, MD, CPE, to serve as Chief of Hospitalist Medicine.
McMahon will oversee the Hospitalist Medicine program and he and his associates from DMP Medicine will provide care for inpatients.
Like most hospitals throughout the country, ENH has engaged in hospital-based physicians for the past several years in an effort to provide onsite and immediate responses to inpatient medical needs. They also maintain communications with the patient’s primary caregiver.
McMahon has more than 25 years of experience in the medical field. After graduating from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and completing post-graduate appointments at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Sisters of Charity and St. Joseph’s Hospital, he held various roles, including medical director of hospital operations at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and, most recently, chief medical officer for the facility. He's also the president and founder of Dimensions of Internal Medicine and Pediatric Care, PC.
McMahon is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Pediatrics and the National Board of Medical Examiners.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO, said of McMahon, "His depth of knowledge and experience will enhance our inpatient care at the hospital. His skill and professionalism directed on behalf of our inpatient units, combined with the numerous improvements ENH has recently made through the engagement of UBMD Emergency Medicine in our ER, are positioning our hospital as a health care leader in the community.”
McMahon added, “I’m pleased to be a part of the ENH team and I have enjoyed getting to know everyone at the hospital. The nursing staff at ENH is one of the best I’ve had the pleasure to work with in my career and UBMD Emergency Medicine is a great group with which to partner. I look forward to serving the patients of this community and making every effort to raise the bar and help ENH become one of the best resources for health care in Western New York.”
