ENH choses new medical director for Reflections Recovery Center

Eastern Niagara Hospital has appointed a medical director for the hospital's inpatient chemical dependency treatment unit.
Primary care physician Amandeep Pal, MD has been chosen to serve as the Medical Director for the Hospital’s inpatient chemical dependency treatment unit. Dr. Pal will oversee the care of all patients in the Reflections Recovery Center, a 30-bed unit, located at the Hospital’s main campus in Lockport.
Dr. Pal joined the Medical Staff of Eastern Niagara Hospital in 2010.
He and his wife, Jasmeet Gill, MD, and several Physician Assistants, have grown their practice significantly over the past decade to accommodate patients across the eastern Niagara County Region. Dr. Pal is Board Certified in Family Medicine. He also completed Fellowship training in the field of Geriatrics.
Most recently, Dr. Pal was licensed to prescribe Suboxone and medications utilized to assist patients suffering from opioid dependency and other drug addictions.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO stated, “We are pleased that someone with Dr. Pal’s expertise and commitment has assumed this role for our Hospital. Substance abuse and addiction have been critical and growing concerns throughout our community for the past several years. This issue has escalated to an even higher level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Pal and his team will enhance the care our dedicated team provides in the Reflections Unit. We are extremely pleased he is taking the lead on behalf of this important service.”
Pal commented, “I’m honored to take on this new role in my efforts to enhance care for patients throughout the community. Dr. Gill and I, my three physician assistants and our entire office staff are always ready to welcome new patients at our practice. The addition of this specialty, along with the care we are already providing to our general patient population, will extend our reach in the region.”
Dr. Pal’s offices are located at 6334 Robinson Road in Lockport and 6030 Edward Ave. in Newfane. For appointments, call 795-0077.
