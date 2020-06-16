Eastern Niagara Hospital has entered a partnership with DENT Neurologic Institute to provide neurology consultations and electroencephalogram readings for the hospital.
The DENT physicians will work cooperatively with physicians of the ENH medical staff for inpatient consultations (as well as UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians for patients in the emergency department.) According to a release from the hospital, the DENT Institute has been a leading provider of comprehensive neurological care in the Western New York region for over 50 years. The physicians, clinicians and neuroscientists associated with the institute have been highly recognized for their research and groundbreaking technology utilized to advance the field of medicine and patient care.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO said, “Our hospital’s new partnership with the DENT Neurologic Institute will enhance our patient care to a significantly higher level. The knowledge and competence possessed by the physicians from DENT are commendable and recognized across the country. Our physicians and their patients will now have access to some of the very best in this specialty.”
"DENT has long cared for residents of Niagara County for their outpatient neurological care. We look forward to now providing tele-consultations and diagnostic interpretations to support the physicians who manage inpatients at Eastern Niagara Hospital," says Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, Chief Medical Officer of Dent Neurologic Institute.
D. Michael Slate, MD, ENH Medical Director added, “The DENT Institute has a longstanding history of being a leader in patient care and research. They have consistently been on the forefront of neurological medicine for decades. We are honored that they have chosen to join with ENH and know this association will ultimately strengthen our continuum of care.”
