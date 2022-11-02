Eastern Niagara Hospital is participating in the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) program, the hospital announced Wednesday.
"Accreditation signals to the public that our institution is focused on the highest standards of care for our community’s older adults,” CEO Anne McCaffrey said in a news release. "We are proud to participate in the program which better addresses the needs of the older adults who visit our emergency department annually."
The program by the American College of Emergency Physicians aims to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients through enhanced staffing and education, geriatric-focused policies and protocols, and more efficient preparation of the treatment area.
“Seniors who visit ACEP accredited emergency departments can be assured that the facilities have the necessary expertise, equipment and personnel in place to provide optimal care," ACEP says. "This initiative will greatly enhance geriatric emergency care, especially in rural areas, and help ease older patients back into their daily lives after an emergency occurs.”
At ENH, the GEDA team is led by Jennifer Rogers, MD, and Maralyn Militello, RN, director of nursing.
The Community Health Foundation of Western and Central New York provided financial support for ENH's GEDA application.
