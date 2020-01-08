ENH forum set for Tuesday at Palace theater 

Eastern Niagara Hospital will host a community forum Tuesday at the Historic Palace Theatre. The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Community members are invited to submit questions in advance.
ENH filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November. Hospital representatives including Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO, will present an overview of the hospital’s status, an update on current initiatives and plans for the future.
The hospital's deficit was last reported at $10 million in August 2019. To stem its losses, the hospital maternity unit and Newfane facility were closed and the billing and accounting department was returned to the hospital from private, rented property. With the closing of the Newfane site, the Reflections in-patient chemical dependency program was returned to the hospital as well. An estimated 114 employees were affected by the changes, through job loss, reduction or reassignment.
To propose a question for administrators to address at the forum, email it to cmoore@enhs.org by noon Tuesday.
