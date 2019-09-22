The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild will be welcoming the new physicians from UBMD Emergency Medicine at its annual Fall Gala Celebration on Oct. 4 at the Lockport Town & County Club.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO, will honor the new physicians at the event and also provide an update on the hospital’s new emergency department project and plans for 2020.
The dinner will also feature musical entertainment by R. Scott Posey, who will be accompanied by Dorene Dundas.
Originally from Western New York, Scott is delighted to return home to perform for the ENH Gala. He has worked extensively as a professional actor, singer and director throughout North Eastern Ohio. He is a proud member of Actor’s Equity, having appeared in over 150 productions. As a soloist, Scott has sung with such groups as the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, the Lake County Messiah Chorus, The Singers’ Club of Cleveland, the Musical Theatre Project, the Cleveland Indians, as well as having been an associate artist with the Cleveland Opera for 15 years.
Dundas is from Washington and Idaho. She has lived in Cleveland for nearly four years and has been the accompanist at Lake Catholic HS for three of those years. She accompanies theater productions, choirs, vocalists and instrumentalists and teaches piano. Dorene recently entered the Master’s Program in Piano Performance at Cleveland State University.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and available in the hospital gift shop through Friday.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities or tickets, please call 514-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.