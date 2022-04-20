ENH Guild pledges $100K toward Lockport's new hospital

The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild has contributed $100,000 toward development of the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Pictured at the presentation are, from left, seated, guild Vice President Laurie Beck, Linda McKenna and Betty Junke; and, standing, ENH President and CEO Anne McCaffrey, guild President Sharon Luskin, Catholic Health Vice President for Development Craig Harris and Mount St. Mary’s Foundation Executive Director Ashley Misko. (Contributed image)

The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild recently pledged a donation of $100,000 to benefit Catholic Health’s construction of the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

The ENH Guild has been organized since 1905, contributing toward the original hospital that opened in Lockport in 1908, as well as numerous projects over the past 100-plus years to develop health care services across the region.

“The guild members work very hard to raise funds and this organization has been incredibly generous over the years," said Carolyn Moore, director of community relations at ENH. "Their contributions have been extremely beneficial in helping us enhance care and bring new medical technology to the community.”

The ENH Guild meets at First Presbyterian Church on the first Monday of each month. New members and guests are always welcome. For more information, call Moore at 716-514-5502. 

Trending Video

Recommended for you