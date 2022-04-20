ENH Guild pledges $100K toward Lockport's new hospital

The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild has contributed $100,000 toward development of the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Pictured at the presentation are, from left, seated, guild Vice President Laurie Beck, Linda McKenna and Betty Junke; and, standing, ENH President and CEO Anne McCaffrey, guild President Sharon Luskin, Catholic Health Vice President for Development Craig Harris and Mount St. Mary’s Foundation Executive Director Ashley Misko. (Contributed image)