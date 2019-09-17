ENH names its first 'Daisy' awardee

A nurse at Eastern Niagara Hospital has been awarded for her hard work and dedication.
Lauren Howe, a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, was honored as the hospital's first DAISY Award winner. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System).
The award is presented through the International Daisy Foundation. The foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare autoimmune disease. The award was established to recognize nurses for the extraordinary work they do.
Nurses may be nominated by anyone inside or outside their organization: patients, families, visitors, other nurses, physicians, clinicians, staff or anyone who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse.
An honoree will be selected quarterly by ENH’s new Nursing Advisory Council.
In Howe's nomination it was noted by a co-worker that, “Lauren's heart beats compassion as she provides reassurance, genuine kindness and the highest level of care to patients in the ICU. She is extremely genuine, calm and reassuring. If I was a patient, I would want Lauren for my nurse.”
Howe is a nine-year veteran of ENH’s nursing department.
ENH’s participation in the DAISY Award program was sponsored by the hospital’s medical staff. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her / him as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Carolyn Moore, director of community relations for ENH, said, “We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know that their work is valued, and the DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
