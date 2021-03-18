NEWFANE — The buyer of the Eastern Niagara Hospital-Newfane property is planning to redevelop it as a nursing home with additional senior housing and patio homes, according to ENH's real estate broker.
Brooklyn-based Diamond Medical Associates, PC, offered $650,000 for the property and the hospital accepted, President and CEO Anne McCaffrey confirmed this week. The sale should be approved next week in federal bankruptcy court.
Broker Gunner Tronolone told the Union-Sun & Journal on Thursday that Diamond Medical Associates was attracted by both the vacated hospital and the open land around it.
“They're talking about doing a nursing home there, but because of the size of the place and additional land, there may be additional development along the medical lines and there could be more senior housing," Tronolone said. "They said there's enough land to build patio homes as well. These were the things they told me that they were thinking of doing there.”
Attempts to contact DMA directly about its purchase were unsuccessful.
Tronolone said the property isn't an easy one to market.
“It's located within a small, rural village and the demographics show a modest income level, so developers won't pull a lot from the immediate area,” he said. “People are going to be drawn to something that's ... nice, with amenities, like if they do patio homes for people who want an independent living environment.”
The hospital's first attempt to unload the Newfane property collapsed last year. Castello Family Properties offered $1 million for it, suggesting redevelopment options including senior housing and assisted living space, then backed out of the deal after a property inspection.
ENH is in the midst of bankruptcy reorganization, which it initiated in 2019. Catholic Health has since acquired ENH and announced development of a new hospital, the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, off Ruhlmann Road near the city-town line. Construction of the $37 million facility is slated to begin this year.
