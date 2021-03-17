NEWFANE — Following the collapse of a $1 million purchase deal for Eastern Niagara Hospital's Newfane facility, a smaller purchase offer has been accepted and hospital administration expects the sale will be approved next week in federal bankruptcy court.
For the second time in six months, ENH-Newfane, at 2600 William St., has been sold, according to Anne McCaffrey, hospital president and CEO.
In October, ENH had a tentative $1 million deal with Daniel Dadbin and Matthew Martin of Castello Family Properties who, at the time, said they were considering several options for the facility including conversion to senior housing or assisted living space. Dadbin and Martin later backed out of the sale, after an inspection of the property, McCaffrey said.
Since then, a purchase offer of $650,000 was made by Diamond Medical Associates, PC, McCaffrey confirmed this week.
“After (Dadbin and Martin) pulled out, our broker went back to meet with other interested parties and the ($650,000 offer) was the highest bid we had received,” McCaffrey said.
ENH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2019, after reporting a $10 million deficit. In 2020, Catholic Health announced its intention to acquire ENH and develop a new, smaller hospital in Lockport. Last month, Catholic Health confirmed the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will be raised on open land between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive at the city-town line. Construction of the $37 million facility is slated to begin this year.
