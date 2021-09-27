As the Monday mandate for health workers to be vaccinated came due as dictated by New York state, Eastern Niagara Hospital announced it had achieved a 97% vaccination rate among employees.
“We are incredibly pleased to announce that ENH has achieved such a high vaccination rate among all employees,” CEO Anne McCaffrey said. “Once again our staff have demonstrated their commitment to the health of the Niagara County community. With the date looming for the vaccine mandate, many of us were concerned that there could be a potential reduction in hospital services if some staff were not vaccinated. When the mandate was announced in August, we had 25% of hospital employees who were unvaccinated. We now only have 3%.”
The remaining 3% make up about 15 employees out of 370, said McCaffrey. She also noted that these employees perform jobs across the organization to include support services and back office.
“This remaining 3% who have not yet been vaccinated will be required to comply with a policy that requires weekly testing,” McCaffrey said, also noting that the workers have not been let go by the organization.
ENH will also continue to run its usual services including urgent care and ambulatory surgery center operations.
The 15 unvaccinated workers have requested either medical or religious exemptions, McCaffrey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.