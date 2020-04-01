ENH offering drive-up urgent care site

Eastern Niagara Hospital has announced a drive-up urgent care program at the Transit Road location to evaluate patients from their cars.
Hospital officials say the new site will allow patients to remain in their cars while they are registered and evaluated for treatment. While the site is not a formal coronavirus testing location, it will allow hospital staff to assess individuals for possible COVID-19 infections.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we at ENH continue to identify creative ways to meet our patients’ needs, while also keeping them and our staff protected. We are pleased to announce the community’s first 'Drive Up Urgent Care' at our Transit Road location," Hospital CEO and President Anne McCaffrey said. "This will allow our patients to stay in their cars, while we register them and determine the reason for their visit. If they are a suspected COVID-19 patient, we will evaluate the level of severity, treat and send them home with the proper treatment plan. For patients who need further evaluation, we will bring them into a separate entrance where they will be isolated from other patients.”
The new drive-up urgent care program will be offered at ENH’s Express Care service at 5875 S. Transit Road in Lockport. The urgent care services at this site do not require an appointment and are provided at Express Care Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays/Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients may also call ahead at 514-1132.
“In addition, the car-side service will allow us to identify other types of medical needs – i.e. fractures, sprains, wounds, skin conditions, etc. – that are not respiratory related. For these types of visits, we will bring the patient into an entrance designated only for non-respiratory patients. We believe that this new arrangement will ensure proper treatment for all of our patients as well as preventing the potential spread of COVID-19," McCaffrey said.
Eastern Niagara Hospital is preparing for an increase in patients with COVOD-19 in the weeks ahead. The hospital is proactively managing its supplies, including gloves, masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment, as well as developing contingency plans and other strategies to manage an influx of patients.
To date, the hospital has tested one confirmed case of COVID-19. That patient did not require hospitalization, hospital officials said. A total of 25 patients were tested by the hospital. Seventeen were negative and eight tests are pending. The eight patients with pending tests are currently in-house under investigation.
Urgent care services are for non-emergent illnesses and injuries. Patients with life-threatening emergencies should still go to the hospital’s emergency department at the main campus at 521 East Ave. in Lockport.
