Physician Assistant David Parsons, who is employed at Eastern Niagara Hospital Express Care, was recently presented with a 2022 Humanitarian Award by the hospital. Parsons has participated in numerous medical mission trips over the past decade, sharing his expertise by caring for individuals in underserved countries such as Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Most recently, Parsons traveled to Haiti with the organization Serving In God’s Name, whose mission is to promote essential healthcare services for individuals of all ages, including preventative, urgent, primary, pediatric and maternal care. In this most recent trip, the team, along with partners from Priceless Grace Ministries, facilitated four mobile medical clinics and treated more than 300 patients. In addition to medical care and health education, the group assisted resident missionaries to address spiritual needs, as well as physical needs.
“The country of Haiti is in a state of crisis, with ongoing gang wars, political instability, fuel shortages, skyrocketing inflation, food shortages and starvation. Schools have been shut down and residents are afraid to travel," Parsons said. "I was uncertain how many people would risk their lives to come to us for medical care, but God was great. One mother traveled through the night to bring her baby for care in our malnutrition clinic. Many others overcame obstacles to seek physical and emotional healing. All were so grateful for our willingness to come and serve. We were overwhelmed by the tremendous need and absence of the global community.”
Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO, said “we could think of no one more deserving of this award. Dave Parsons is a terrific asset to ENH as a provider for our urgent care services, and his work in medical missions goes above and beyond. He is truly committed to the care that he and his team provide to individuals in such underserved areas. We are so proud of his accomplishments and grateful that he has chosen to serve in this extraordinary manner. It was our honor to recognize his with this award.”
Parsons and Serving In God’s Name are planning another trip to Haiti in January. For more information, go to: https://servingingodsname.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.