ENH readying for Covid vaccination round 2

After receiving a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29, Eastern Niagara Hospital dispensed first doses to nearly 1,700 people and will begin dispensing second doses to those people next week, the hospital reported on Monday.
Among the recipients of the coveted vaccine were 200 hospital employees, 600 community health and EMS providers, 150 members of law enforcement and 700 senior citizens, most of them aged 75 and older.
Those folks will be receiving a mailed reminder of the date they're due to return for their second inoculation, hospital President Anne McCaffrey said.
“It’s a 28-day cycle to get the second vaccination,” McCaffrey said. “Every one that came in got a card the day they got vaccinated, that stated what day they were to return, which was 28 days after they got their first vaccine.”
The hospital currently does not have any more vaccine to dispense, McCaffrey said. Second-round doses are being shipped.
One of the suppliers of vaccine to ENH was the Niagara County Department of Health, which sent 1,000 doses for employees of Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, as well as senior citizens.
Over a three-week period, the hospital's vaccine clinic was opened to employees first — nurses, physicians and staff — and then it was expanded to include other local healthcare providers and their staffs, along with police officers and seniors aged 75 and older.
The age threshold was lowered on Jan. 13, the day after Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced expansion of vaccination eligibility to seniors aged 65 and older. Jan. 13 was the the hospital's last vaccination clinic and it did see a few people between the ages of 65 and 75.
Overall, McCaffrey said, “We had so many individuals who really just expressed gratitude that we were able to provide this vaccine and many of them stated that it was a lifesaving vaccine for them. We know that Covid can be extremely harmful, especially to our seniors and individuals with compromised conditions. It was really rewarding for our hospital staff to know we had such an impact on so many people.”
For more information about Covid vaccination visit www.niagaracounty.com/health.
