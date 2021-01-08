ENH reports using all of its vaccine allotment  

Eastern Niagara Hospital utilized the entire allotment of COVID-19 vaccine that it was provided by New York State, the hospital announced on Friday.
“We are pleased to be on the front line of vaccine distribution in eastern Niagara County. First, we vaccinated our ENH nurses, physicians and staff. Then we developed a plan to vaccinate the next priority population indicated by (the state health department)," hospital CEO and President Anne McCaffrey said in a written statement. "We have used every vaccine that we were provided and are pleased that this effort is going so smoothly.”
“We look forward to continued efforts to lead our community through the COVID pandemic and return to normal life,” McCaffrey added.
Earlier this week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned hospitals across the state to use their vaccine allotments within seven days or face losing them. He further threatened a $100,000 state fine on any hospital that did not use its supply quickly.
The warning followed disclosure of state Department of Health data showing less than half of the vaccine supply sent to hospitals around the state had been used to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, who are in the first tier of vaccine recipients according to federal guidance.
