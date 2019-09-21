Eastern Niagara Hospital is asking the state for emergency approval of its request to transfer its Newfane addiction treatment unit back to its East Avenue, Lockport, site, citing an "increased demand for inpatient alcohol and drug service."
ENH submitted a certificate of need this past Thursday with the state Department of Health, in which it stated the Reflections Unit is expected to discharge 429 patients this year. That is up from 345 patients in 2018 and 302 in 2017. The hospital submitted a request for emergency approval of the move Aug. 20; that request remains pending.
The hospital announced last month it would close its Newfane facility and lay off 50 employees in order to overcome a $10 million deficit. Under the plan submitted to the health department, ENH would relocate the 30 beds in its Reflections inpatient treatment center to its former 12-bed maternity ward, which the hospital closed in June in its effort to restructure and stem financial losses.
The maternity ward is the most recently-renovated space in the hospital, which will keep the Reflections relocation project cost down at $101,000, hospital officials said.
Once complete, the inter-divisional transfer will leave the Lockport hospital with 134 beds.
"Relocation of the 30 chemical dependence – rehabilitation beds back to the Lockport Division will preserve a needed resource in the community while enabling ENH to complete its transformation to a sustainable health care facility," ENH wrote in its certificate of need.
ENH transferred its Reflections unit to Newfane in September 2018. The transfer expanded the unit from 10 to 30 beds.
