Eastern Niagara Hospital has appointed Charles J. Fetterman, MD, the medical director of Niagara Regional Surgery Center, its ambulatory surgery center. Fetterman, an ophthalmologist, has been a surgeon at the center since it opened in 2014.
“Dr. Fetterman will be superb in this position. He was instrumental in helping to establish ENH’s ambulatory surgery center and has served as a leader at the facility since its inception," said Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO. "Dr. Fetterman’s expertise as a surgeon, care for patients and his commitment to ENH and the community will serve as the perfect fit for NRSC’s growth in the years ahead.”
Fetterman joined the medical staff of ENH in 2002. He is a graduate of Canisius College and the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. With partner Andrea Buccilli, Fetterman also has an outpatient practice in Lockport.
“Niagara Regional Surgery Center is an exceptional facility with a tremendous staff that goes above and beyond to provide the highest level of care for our patients," Fetterman said. "I am honored to be appointed to this position.”
