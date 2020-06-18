ENH will 'reopen' to visitors next week

Visitors will be allowed at Eastern Niagara Hospital again beginning Monday. Restrictions will be in place to keep the hospital compliant with state health department regulations.
According to Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO:
— Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
— Each patient may receive one visitor per day.
— Visitors are required to wear personal protective equipment, be temperature-screened at the hospital entrance and sign in and out of the visitor log.
Also, surgical patients will be permitted to have one person accompany them to the surgery department, and emergency department patients can have one family member accompany them in ER.
“We understand that this has been a difficult time for patients and their families. As we resume visitation back at the hospital, we will continue to comply with Department of Health regulations and ensure the safety of all visitors, patients and staff in our facility,” McCaffrey said in a Thursday media release. "The hospital appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation with these policies as things in our community evolve ... .”
