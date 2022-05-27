Enlisting help for a special holiday salute

Widewaters owner Brandon Marvin is asking for volunteers to come to his stand on Sunday morning to help place American flags for Memorial Day.
Marvin is looking to place 2,448 flags on the side yard at Widewaters, each representing a US service member who was lost over the course of the Afghan War.
“It’s a good visual representation,” he said in a phone interview. “A field full of flags can actually represent something. That’s what the holiday’s truly about, and I think it can help people remember that.”
Marvin, who’s had two brothers serve in Afghanistan, said that he hasn’t done anything like this before, and only came up with the idea at the last minute.
“Strangely enough, I just woke up at 4 a.m. this morning and wanted to do it,” he explained. “It’s just one of those weird things.”
He has also indicated that there will be a specially marked section of flags to signify casualties from the Western New York region.
Marvin said that he will provide free breakfast in the form of a sheet breakfast pizza for anyone who comes by to help. Flag planting will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Widewaters, located at 767 Market St.
