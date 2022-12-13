BUFFALO — People who have concerns about environmental issues in Western New York can now report those concerns to the U.S. Attorney’s Office as well as other federal and state agencies, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Tuesday.
“Strong and fair enforcement of environmental and public health laws ensures a healthy community for all families to live, learn, play, and work,” Ross said in a media statement. “Your reporting of public health and safety concerns supports environmental protection and environmental justice.”
Ross said these concerns may include: air quality; water pollution; dumping, burying, or burning of chemicals or toxic waste; climate change; health; workplace conditions; wildlife, including pesticide application; wetland destruction; medications, cosmetics, and biological products; oil and chemical spills; and discriminatory environmental and health impacts caused by recipients of federal funds.
To report concerns, contact Aaron J. Mango, environmental justice coordinator, at 716-843-5700 or USANYW.Environment@usdoj.gov.
Find more information and a complete listing of reporting agencies at: https://tinyurl.com/mrh4scn.
