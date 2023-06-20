The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is collecting data to assess the health and quality of Lake Ontario.
According to EPA regional spokesman Mike Basile, the agency is using its two largest research vessels, Lake Guardian and Lake Explorer II, to collect data on water quality and plant and animal life in the lake.
The work is part of the binational 2023 Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative, whose priority themes are nutrient pollution, chemical contaminants, habitat and species, and invasive species. Data collection began in April and will continue until September.
“Lake Ontario is a precious resource that we share with Canada, and it faces many threats that require our urgent attention and action,” Lisa F. Garcia, regional administrator, stated in a Tuesday news release. “Our action to collect this data on Lake Ontario will help us identify the most pressing challenges and opportunities and further support our efforts to protect and restore this great lake for current and future generations.”
For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-monitoring.
The research vessels are funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which was launched in 2010 to ramp up efforts to protect and restore the Great Lakes, the world's largest system of fresh surface water.
