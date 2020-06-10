Niagara County was among three regions that received $300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.
The supplemental funding was awarded to Camden, N.J., Niagara County and New York City. It's part of $6.9 million going to communities across the country that have demonstrated success in using funds to clean up and redevelop brownfield sites.
"The EPA Brownfields Program is transforming communities across New York, New Jersey and the nation by allowing local governments to turn contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and boost economic development,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez in a prepared statement. “The supplemental funds announced today will advance the phenomenal work of our partners in Camden, Niagara County and New York City to make on-the-ground progress within these communities.”
During a press call, Niagara County officials gave the examples of r epurposing a former elementary school into Niagara County's first senior-assisted living complex for the former Military Road elementary school in the Town of Niagara and work at the former Kendzie's Lanes on West Main Street in Lockport.
Amy Fisk, president of the Niagara County Brownfield Development Corp., noted the funds aren't guaranteed for the two projects discussed, but that they were given as examples of projects that could use the funds. Both project developers have shown interest in using these funds, she added.
County Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, who leads the economic development committee of the county legislature, celebrated the award during the press call on Wednesday.
"This is a tremendous award for Niagara County," he said.
Added Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh in a release, “For the past 20 years Niagara County has been a leader in brownfield efforts and the grant award from the federal government will further build upon our progress of remediating brownfield sites throughout the county. Niagara County’s remediation program has successfully helped cleanup sites in urban, rural, and suburban municipalities and brought new uses to abandoned properties while generating additional tax revenue and creating new jobs.”
In Niagara County, the EPA has awarded more than $4.3 million in RLF funds since 2012 and $7.3 million in brownfield grants since the program began.
Brian Smith, director of planning and development for the City of Lockport, said the former bowling alley on West Main Street was determined to be a brownfield site because of an oil heating tank in the basement, and some asbestos and other minor soil containments materials.
Andres said developers are looking at doing apartments and some commercial retail space in the building.
