The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's plans to remove lead-contaminated soil at 28 Lowertown homes near Eighteen Mile Creek has been pushed back once again, as EPA officials now anticipate the work beginning in late 2020 at the earliest.
In August 2018, EPA officials outlined an aggressive timeline for the $7 million project to remove about 14,000 cubic yards of soil with elevated lead levels from homes on Mill, Chapel, Porter, North Adam and Frost streets. The hopeful timeline called for completing the work design plan by this past spring and remediating the contaminated soil by this past summer.
After a meeting with the Common Council in May, EPA officials said they hoped to finish the work design by Sept. 30 and complete remedial work in 2020.
EPA spokesman Mike Basile said by email Friday the agency is awaiting results from its last round of soil sampling in October, after which it will evaluate the data. Basile said the work design will now be completed in the first half of 2020, with remedial work to follow.
"Our timeline is focused on ensuring that we have done a thorough analysis before beginning the cleanup process," Basile said in a statement.
The EPA discovered elevated lead levels at the homes during its larger cleanup of Eighteen Mile Creek, which has a history of industrial uses dating back to the 1800s.
Remedial Project Manager Jaclyn Kondrk said in May the agency discovered no contaminants other than lead in those residential properties.
The EPA previously recommended residents in affected homes take steps to mitigate their lead exposure, including refraining from gardening, more frequently bathing outdoor pets (particularly their paw pads) and cleaning dirt from their floors more regularly.
“This isn’t an immediate exposure issue. It’s a long-term exposure issue," Kondrk said at the time.
