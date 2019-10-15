BARKER — “It just takes one; one person’s love, thoughts and dreams of providing a safe haven for the unloved and discarded. It just takes one; one person’s voice. That voice can scream as loud as she can, 'You are worth it!' I’ll save you, care for you and make you strong and healthy and then you can live with me for the rest of your life, or I’ll find a home for you and a family to love you as you deserve.”
Ellen Coleman has decided to be that one voice, that one helping hand that inspires others to the cause of equine rescue.
Love Always Equine Sanctuary is hosting a grand-opening celebration Saturday. Coleman would like community members to come down to the farm at 2305 Carmen Road any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to meet the four-legged critters that have stolen her heart. Meet rescue horses Ruby and Molly, along with the Fab Four Goats. Wear a costume and receive some Halloween candy. Coleman also has planned a flea market and a few surprises. Admission is free and families are welcome at the farm.
Love Always Equine Sanctuary is a grassroots 501c3 nonprofit organization. Says Coleman of its establishment: “My farm consists of 40 plus acres, two barns and several out buildings. My passion began long ago with loving horses. Several years ago I volunteered at a rescue in southern Ohio that saves nurse foals and immediately put a future plan together to someday open a horse sanctuary. That dream became reality ... when I moved onto this beautiful farm.
"The focus and foundation of our sanctuary is to rescue unwanted, abused and/or neglected equines of all ages. This includes the nurse foals that need homes from their first day of life, to the neglected horse/donkey left in a pasture to die.”
Coleman speaks lovingly of the gentle creatures that she has opened her heart and farm to. Ruby, Coleman's first rescue, is the grand dame of LAES.
“Ruby is a 26-year-old sweet mare that loves her people and loves being groomed (and having her butt scratched). ... She will live out her life at Love Always Equine Sanctuary where she will be loved, taken care of and pampered," Coleman said. "She had fallen in love with the goat Neiman at the Erie County SPCA and since he was not able to come with her, we have four resident goats to keep her company, Praline, Fowler, Pinata and PuttPutt ... .”
Dolores “Dee” Grissett of Barker has been an enthusiastic volunteer at LAES. “The sanctuary is such a happy, friendly place for animal lovers of all ages. The kids really enjoy being up close and personal with nature and the animals," she said. "Eileen has done an amazing job.”
To start the rescue process, the sanctuary faces some initial expenses, including the purchase of a truck and trailer to transport horses. An online auction was held in August for winter feed money and operating expenses, and more fundraisers will follow, Coleman said. Volunteers are being recruited as well.
For more information, visit LoveAlwaysEquineSanctuary.com, find the sanctuary on Facebook or call Coleman at 491-3121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.