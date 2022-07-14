MEDINA – Six-hundred and thirty cyclists spent the night in Medina Sunday enroute to Albany on the Cycle the Erie Canal Tour.
Medina Tourism Committee, headed by Jim Hancock, arranged an afternoon and evening of events to entertain the bikers, who began arriving about 1 p.m.
The riders set up a tent city on the grounds of the Wise Intermediate School, accompanied by a shower truck and other escort vehicles.
Riders came from across the state and beyond to take part in the ride, including several Medina residents.
Chris Leavitt, who will be a senior at Medina High School, was encouraged by Dean Bellack of Medina, an avid biker, to make the ride.
Jeff and Bronwyn Green recently bought new bikes and have been practicing to make the Erie Canal ride, Bronwyn said.
“We have been riding locally (to Spencerport, for example) and in June just did the Black Fly Challenge from Inlet to Old Forge in the Adirondacks,” she said. “That was 38.4 miles. Many summers we used to come to Medina and walked by the bikers camped here, and now we are one of them.”
The Cycle the Erie Canal Tour is a 400-mile ride, which began Sunday morning in Buffalo. Sunday they got to go through the locks in Lockport and view the caves before continuing their ride along the towpath to Medina. After leaving Medina Monday morning, the cyclists spent Monday night in Pittsford, Tuesday in Waterloo/Seneca Falls area, Wednesday in Syracuse, Thursday in Rome, Friday in Canajoharie and Saturday in Schenectady, ending on Sunday in Albany.
Miles each day average between 31 and 64.
In Medina, the Medina Tourism Committee arranged for a shuttle from Ridge Road Express to run continuously from the camp grounds to downtown and back. Several businesses, including Medina Railroad Museum and Medina Tourism Booth, stayed open later to allow the riders to visit.
From 4 to 6 p.m., David Viterna and his band entertained in State Street Park, and from 7 to 9 p.m., the band Pocket Change played on a stage on the school grounds.
Julie Berry from Author’s Note was in the school selling historic books about the area, which she offered to mail so the riders wouldn’t have to carry them.
Guinn Panek from Ledge Rock Famrs in Medina provide a tote of sweet cherries for the riders to enjoy. An ice cream truck and coffee vendor were also on site for the convenience of the riders.
Supper was provided in the Wise School cafeteria by Zambistro’s, who also cooked breakfast.
Hancock said this is the 24th year Medina has been the first overnight stop on the Cycle the Erie Canal Tour.
