New York State Canal Corporation will formally open a 2.1-mile section of the Erie Canalway Trail today that enables bikers, hikers and joggers to stay on the trail for 135 miles from Buffalo to the Finger Lakes.
In May 2018, state-hired crews began work on a two-mile stretch of the trail between Tonawanda Creek Road and Fisk/Feigle Road in Pendleton. The aim of the $3.9 million project was to close the last local gap in the Erie Canalway Trail. With the connecting section in place, the trail runs continuously for 135 miles from Tonawanda to Lyons.
The opening ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Canal Road and Fiegle Road in Pendleton.
Connector construction also speeded the completion of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Empire State Trail, which at 750 miles will be the nation's largest state network of multi-use trails.
New York's canal system includes four historic canals: the Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca. Spanning 524 miles, the waterway links the Hudson River with the Great Lakes, the Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain.
