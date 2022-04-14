ALBANY — The Erie Canalway Trail, the east-west leg of New York’s 750-mile Empire State Trail, was visited roughly 3.3 million times during 2021, according to Parks & Trails New York. Niawanda Park in Tonawanda was among the most visited sites on the canalway trail, logging an estimated 230,000 cyclists, walkers, runners, joggers and others.
That's all from a report titled "Who's on the Trail: Canalway Trail 2021" by PTNY and the state Canal Corporation.
In 2021, PTNY counted visits at 10 locations along the Erie Canalway Trail, siting electronic counters at Tonawanda, Pendleton, Brockport, Macedon, Canastota, German Flatts, Little Falls, Amsterdam and Watervliet, and enlisting volunteers to perform observational trail counts in Rochester.
Electronic counting logged more than 80,000 trail visits at Robinson Road in Pendleton, a more than 50% increase over the use recorded there in 2016-2017, the last time a count was conducted at that location.
According to the report, all 10 locations saw the heaviest use on weekends and holidays, suggesting the trail is popular for recreational activities. Peak use for all locations occurred between May and September, though the busiest month varied by location.
Total visits to the Erie Canalway Trail were down from a peak of 4.2 million visits in 2020, likely due to increased use of trails during Covid lockdown. However, use in 2021 was higher than in 2019, suggesting a long-term trend of increased trail use.
The 2021 Who's on the Trail report also included, for the first time, information on trail users who completed an end-to-end journey and registered as an official Erie Canalway Trail "End-to-Ender." Among them, 37% were New York state residents; the remainder came from 33 other states, the United Kingdom and Canada. Eighty-five percent of End-to-Enders reported spending at least one night in a hotel or motel during their trip, while 29% camped at least one night.
Each year PTNY issues the Who’s on the Trail: Canalway Trail report to provide a detailed summary of trail use along the Erie and Champlain canals. The location of electronic counters varies each year to ensure that usage is measured in all parts of the state.
The Canalway Trail system as a whole saw an estimated 3.3 million visits during the year, including approximately 215,000 visits to the 60-mile Champlain Canalway Trail between Waterford and Whitehall.
To read the full report visit www.ptny.org/trailcounts.
