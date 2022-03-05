BUFFALO — A pandemic-related state of emergency in the upstate New York county that includes Buffalo expired Saturday amid dropping COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Friday he was allowing the two-year-old state of emergency to lapse, joining public officials around the country loosening pandemic regulations and reassessing responses.
New York state allowed a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings to expire last month and school districts across the state made mask wearing optional for students and staff on Wednesday.
Poloncarz said no pandemic-related mandates are still in effect in Erie County for the first time since early 2020. As a result, the state of emergency giving county government greater latitude to respond to the crisis would not be renewed.
The county executive said dropping COVID-19 rates are good signs, “but Erie County will continue to monitor these rates and other potential areas of concern with the virus and its variants; they are not going away completely.”
County-run testing and vaccination programs will continue to run at reduced rates.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced that the city will do away with several of its mandates next week, including required masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues.
