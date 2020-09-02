Erie County virus cases trending younger

Representatives from the Niagara County Department of Health reported five more positive cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday, the same day a top official in neighboring Erie County suggested another shutdown may be in order if his community continues to seek a spike in positive infections, especially among people in their 20s.
Citing the latest COVID-19 testing numbers, officials with the Niagara County Department of Health said Wednesday that five more individuals tested positive for the virus and they are currently monitoring 45 active cases, with 43 of those individuals isolating at home and two being treated in local hospitals. To date, Niagara County has had a total of 1,621 positive cases and 101 deaths. The county has not reported a death related to COVID-19 since Aug. 24.
Western New York has posted one of the highest positive virus rate of all the regions in New York for more than a week now, with 1.7% of the tests conducted in our area coming back positive on Tuesday, compared to the statewide positivity rate which was .8%.
On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said nearly 25% percent of his county's new COVID-19 cases involved individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.
Poloncarz noted that the majority of college students in Erie County who tested positive for the virus recently attended house parties and he encouraged all students who may have participated in a house party in the past week to be tested.
Poloncarz said the county will be working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to shut down any party involving 50 or more people, adding that county officials are trying to keep virus numbers down to avoid having to enact mandatory shutdowns, including those related to recently opened venues like gyms, bowling alleys and even dining areas.
"We have made tremendous progress but we are not out of the woods yet," Poloncarz said in a Tweet on Wednesday. "Everybody continue to wear your mask."
During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's COVID-19 infection rate remained below 1% for the 26th straight day. Of the 88,447 test results reported to the state on Tuesday, 708, or 0.80 percent, were positive, Cuomo said.
Cuomo again commended state residents for their "shared commitment" to wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and following state guidelines for taking the social action needed to keep the state's virus numbers low.
"Twenty-six straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat," Cuomo said. "However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments. We're all in this together, and we'll get through it together—stay tough, New York."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.