Many people go through life without a clear idea of what they want to leave behind. However, many people also pass through the lives of others and are barely noticed, often forgotten.
For public officials in the City of Lockport, the name John P. Sokay never came up. He was unknown in City Hall and it was only when he passed away that his legacy touched their day-to-day lives.
On Nov. 17 an official receipt was made by the city treasurer to the order of a $10,000 check from the Estate of John P. Sokay to be donated to the Lockport Police Department.
The item was on the City of Lockport’s Common Council agenda due to a financial process that needed to be conducted.
“Each year, during the budget process, … we’ll budget a certain amount of revenue of what we can expect in a given year,” Finance Director Tim Russo said, explaining that in this case the police department had already incurred the amount of revenue expected from “Gifts and Donations.”
“They are in excess of what we would expect them to receive from ‘Gifts and Donations’ in the year, because of this large amount,” he continued. “So, what this resolution is saying is, ‘Alright, we have more that what’s in the budget, so now we can go ahead and do a budget amendment to increase our budget revenues by $10,000.”
Chief Steve Abbott said that the donation is appreciated and his department will be spending the increase in funds on improvements to the radio room.
“We’re going to use it to offset the new chairs and some of the new equipment in the radio room because we’re getting the new 911 system and emergency medical staff software,” Abbott said. “So, that would help offset the costs for chairs and desks and we need some monitors. Things like that. So, it’s going to go right into the department.”
Mayor Michelle Roman also was asked about her thoughts on the man whom she wished she could’ve met. She released some news about another nice thought taken into consideration by Sokay.
“We very much appreciate being though of at that time,” she said. “It’s not in this agenda, but he also gave $10,000 to the Lockport Fire Department, as well.
“We’re fortunate that he thought about our first responders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.