Without debate or comment, the Niagara County Legislature voted on Tuesday to ask its Board of Ethics to review the distribution of a sitting lawmaker's campaign literature from a government computer.
The referral was sponsored by Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport, who was the subject of the reelection notice sent out from Public Information Officer Douglas Hoover's email address on Sept. 30.
Lawmakers had previously rejected a call by Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, to form a Board of Inquiry, a special committee with subpoena power, which the legislature can impanel to investigate matters related to county employees, in a party line vote.
After the GOP majority rejected Virtuoso's call, McNall elected to send his separate resolution through the legislature's committee process rather than submit a written complaint to the board. The minority leader described McNall's move as a "stall" tactic until after the Nov. 5 election. McNall disputed the characterization.
Majority Caucus Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, said a review by the Board of Ethics is the "right protocol."
Bradt has said that he has no reason to be concerned about the impartiality of the five-member ethics board, though all were appointed by McNall and approved by a majority vote of the legislature in the past two years.
"I have full faith they'll do exactly what they're supposed to do with it," he said after the vote.
Virtuoso said he believed the incident should be investigated by District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek's office, after voicing concerns about potential conflicts on the board of ethics and lawmakers' rejection of his call for the special committee.
The minority leader said Tuesday night that he's not confident the ethics board will deeply investigate the matter and believes the distribution of the political material was not done in isolation.
"I want to get to the bottom of who told him to do it," Virtuoso said.
Wojtaszek said earlier this month her office has not been asked to look into the incident. Virtuoso stopped short of saying he would refer it to her with a formal complaint.
"Let's see what happens with the ethics board first," he said.
McNall has repeatedly declined or not responded to requests for comment concerning the distribution of his reelection notice, though shortly after it was sent he declared it a "strictly prohibited" action in a prepared statement and denied involvement.
In others matters:
Lawmakers set their annual public hearing for next year's county budget. The forum, where residents can voice opinions on the 2020 spending plan before its final approval, is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Dec. 3.
In addition, legislators unanimously approved a measure setting the salary schedule for legislative leadership. Legislators will be salaried at $19,075; leaders of the minority and majority caucuses will be salaried at $19,575; and the legislature chairman will be salaried at $22,075. These are the same salaries as in 2019.
