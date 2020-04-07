BARKER — Unknown to many residents, each spring the Lake Ontario shoreline becomes an avian superhighway for countless birds, perhaps millions, that move in waves from their winter habitat in the tropics (Peru, Brazil, even Argentina) to their nesting places in upstate New York and Canada.
These colorful, tiny neotropical migrants or just plain “‘songbirds” for short are the original “snowbirds” that live in forested, shrubby or grassland habitat — like Somerset Generation Station maintains — between mid-April and late May. The valuable insectivores are all around us.
Experienced birders often encounter more than 40 migrant species in a single shoreline woodlot in a morning. This occurs because the lake functions as a barrier to birds’ daytime movements. That vast stretch of cold, open lake water offers neither food nor protective cover from predators. As such woodlots, fields and backyards are critical habitats.
Consider the majestic raptors. Specialized feathered dinosaurs such as the bald eagle, golden eagle, osprey, red-tailed hawk, goshawk, northern harrier, Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawk, peregrine falcon, American kestrel, merlin, great gray owl, snowy owl and northern saw-whet owl, and many other raptors follow the Lake Ontario shore at some point each year in their seasonal migrations. It is a glorious sight to behold and an incredibly important resource to protect (particularly their habitat) for present and future generations of citizens.
It may surprise readers to learn that the 1,800-acre Somerset station property is a part-time or full-time residence for at least 16 species of eagles, hawks, falcons and owls, including a great gray owl and northern hawk owl. Both owl species visited Somerset 20 years ago and became firsts for Niagara County.
The site has matured into, in essence, an amazing wild sanctuary in a sea of landscape level disturbance all around.
Protecting bald eagles
In 2005, several material handlers began observing sub-adult bald eagles loitering around the plant shoreline, woodlots, hedgerows and the grassy knolls. By 2014, the bald eagles moved in and built a nest in the plant’s main woodlot: a “mere” 5 feet across, then growing a couple feet more each year thereafter. This secluded, undisturbed location was the perfect place for Niagara County’s first successful pair of eagles. The big news was kept under wraps for years for the eagles’ protection.
The bald eagle is listed as a threatened species in New York, as is the northern harrier. Harriers or “marsh hawks” have nested at Somerset also. Other endangered raptors on the plant’s property include peregrine falcon (a probable nesting species near the stack); short-eared owl (a confirmed nesting species) and a “raptorial songbird,” the rare loggerhead shrike (a.k.a. "butcher bird") that hunted mice along the plant’s haul roads. Species of special concern that visit are the osprey, goshawk, Cooper’s hawk and the tiny sharp-shinned hawk.
Common raptors live here year-round too: red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, eastern screech owl and great horned owl. Another surprise are ravens that moved onto the property in 2013. Ravens, a little bigger cousin of the crow, nest protected in the covered beltways that move coal to the plant. Neat stuff if you enjoy watching ravens intimately like plant staff did.
An unofficial nature preserve
Somerset plant managers recognized the value of conservation. In the mid-1980s through the mid-2000s, acres of wildflowers were planted to benefit butterflies and honeybees, and to reduce grass mowing. Acres of sunflowers were grown to feed wildlife and the flower pollen nourished insects. Brush piles and wildlife feeders offered shelter and food.
Switch grass plots and sorghum fields fed pheasants, songbirds and turkeys. Cornfields attracted deer, turkey, songbirds, rabbit, skunk, raccoon, fox and coyote. Selective field mowing created travel corridors that benefitted raptors, rodents, songbirds and other wildlife.
In early 2000, Safari Club International donated pheasants for release inside the main plant property. The pheasants thrived and reproduced. Lewiston naturalists Dr. David Cooper and Niagara County conservationist Dave Whitt surveyed butterflies and reported good diversity and numbers at the plant. A plant employee banded the raptors there for three decades.
Neither Green New Deals nor Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives can ever approach what this single power plant accomplished in its “youthful” 40-year history of power production. Scheduled plant outages or rebuilds every few years can double the life expectancy of a power plant. By this standard, Somerset is a middle-ager with 40 good years of productivity left. Where are the local politicians to defend this mindless theft of availability?
Urban keyboard environmentalists and their politicians vociferously promote fossil alternatives that consume shrinking rural values and spaces while using eminent domain or “emergency measures” to site short-lifespan deadly turbines. A false sense of feel good is a terrible price to pay for resource-destructive wind and solar farms.
A 2 megawatt turbine requires a 1.5-acre footprint. To equal Somerset’s 675 MW electric output, an equivalent acreage for wind production (and only when the wind blows) will consume 506 acres versus Somerset’s tiny 60-acre footprint, or 8.4 times more land.
The death of Somerset Generation Station was probably inevitable, or at least it may have been prolonged for a more dignified end based on economics versus climate alarmism and ego. The loss is lamentable. The plant’s future purpose remains in question. There’s enough blame, sadness and anger to go around, but we will only protect what we truly know and care about.
Giving up and giving in can only end badly for upstate towns, and will embolden the urban elites that seek to “reshape” New York’s phony energy future. Behind the scenes much money and power are at stake. Remember this in November. Vote!
We must not give up. Our friends, family, neighbors, rural values, wildlife and now bald eagles too are depending on us.
Goodbye Somerset Generation Station. You impacted scores of lives and wildlife.
“For whom the bell tolls? It tolls for thee.” — Ernest Hemingway, 1940.
Paul Schnell worked in the material handling department at Somerset Generation Station from 1985 until 2015. He is an experienced raptor bander, master falconer and wildlife photographer, writer and educator who traveled throughout New York and neighboring states with Liberty, a female bald eagle, for 26 years to promote conservation and ecological principles. Contact him at arizonasraptorexperience@gmail.com.
