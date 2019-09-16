Evchich hosting Thursday meet-and-greet event 

Jason Evchich will host a meet-and-greet event at New York Beer Project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Evchich, the founder of Mason's Mission, is a candidate for Pendleton town council this year. He says the aim of his candidacy is to take his advocacy for the special needs community and translate it to a more understanding and inclusive Pendleton.
His sons Mason and Matthew have forms of Hypomyelinating Leukodystrophy, which affects their ability to walk, talk and play outdoors. Evchich and his wife previously established Mason's Mission Foundation to fund development of the first special needs / all inclusive playground in the area. The playground was opened in Pendleton Town Park in 2017.
Evchich says his goals as a town representative include bringing new businesses to Pendleton, lowering the local tax burden and promoting continued improvement of parks, trails and green spaces in the town.
Evchich, incumbent council member David Leible and resident Amanda Irons Rindfleisch are competing for two open council seats.
