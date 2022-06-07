Everett looks ahead for Newfane

Younger people getting elected to school board positions isn’t impossible, but it is a rarity. Last month 21-year-old University at Buffalo student Noah Everett was elected to the Newfane Board of Education. Everett sat down to speak with the Lockport Journal about his unique position, and his aspirations as a new board member.
The Newfane school board race had six candidates vying for three three-year trustee seats in the most recent election. Everett won his seat with 379 votes, along with Moog Inc. program manager Rob Dunn who had 408 votes, and incumbent laboratory technologist James Schmidt who had 337 votes.
“Being a student at UB, seeing the investments being made into the STEM fields, I felt that Newfane could benefit from someone with that background,” Everett said during the interview. “With this being an election year I said, ‘Why not?’”
Only one other person elected to the Newfane school board has been younger than Everett, former board member James Reineke. Reineke was 18-years-old when he was elected in 2003, and remained on the board for 10 years. Reineke has since moved out of town, and currently lives in Texas.
Being a 2019 graduate of the Newfane Central School District, Everett liked the tech programs that the district offered, but felt that they could still be improved, or better utilized. This along with seeing such programs at UB was why he ran on a platform of improving the STEM programs in the Newfane district.
“The tech programs that I was a part of were pretty good,” Everett said. “I really enjoyed them, but there’s definitely room for improvement, as there’s resources and facilities there which aren’t being used to their fullest potential which I would like to see utilized better.”
Taking this into account, Everett was pleased with the passing of a recent district ballot measure to create a capital reserve fund for a technology literacy program at Newfane Elementary to help teach kids how to use computers. He also wants to find a way to introduce more financial literacy education. This would involve teaching kids about managing their money, like saving, debt, mortgage, investment, and taxes.
“I think it’s important that students are exposed to how money works early on,” Everett said. “Students in middle school shouldn’t need to learn about college debt, but they should be learning how to save, or understand the costs and benefits of certain things. At the high school level when they’re closer to graduation, that’s when students should be learning about the financial burdens of college, mortgages, and car payments. These are things adults need to survive, and they should be taught in public school.”
Everett had always liked engineering, and working with his hands. He liked robotics and Lego when growing up, and went to Niagara County Community College to study civil engineering. When he started attending UB, he decided to major in aerospace engineering, as he feels that the future is in space travel after seeing recent work from private space agency’s.
“With everything going on in the news with SpaceX, and space exploration, I felt that it was interesting stuff, so I decided to switch from the civil track to aerospace,” Everett said.
While still being unusually young compared to other trustees, Everett has no concerns about being a particularly young member of the school board. This is partially due to his prior experience as a being elected as one of the youngest union representatives during his time working at Newfane Rehab Center, where he was a dietary aid.
“I definitely wasn’t treated as an equal by my fellow union reps, so I had to step up to that” Everett said. “I don’t think I’ll face many challenges with that, as I’ve definitely gotten it under control before.”
He eventually left Newfane Rehab to focus on his school work for a while, but has since come back to become a supervisor.
Everett is eager to begin work as a member of Newfane’s school board, and hopes that he can help it in the best way he can.
“I don’t think that there’s such thing as a perfect school district, or perfect school board, but there’s always room for improvement,” Everett said. “I think that our district and board overall is in good shape, and I’m happy with where we are, and I’m excited to give my point of view and perspective on issues.”
