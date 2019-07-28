Some pet owners are content with teaching their dog how to sit and roll over.
Sandy and Mike Guzzetti are not your typical dog owners.
The Guzzettis are working to train their dog Ryder to do much more than simple pet tricks.
Their 7-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever is getting to know the ins and outs of competitive dog maneuvers, the kind that already has him sitting, laying down, shaking hands with his paws, spinning and twirling.
"He just loves it," Sandy said, referring to Ryder's love of performing tricks.
Ryder has completed puppy and obedience training classes so far. The Guzzettis are diligent about continuing his training at home. The couple spends around 15 to 20 minutes during multiple sessions per day doing a variety of tricks so he "doesn't get exhausted and not like it."
They hope to have Ryder compete in free-style competitions, in which he weaves in and out between someone's legs and his programs are choreographed to music.
Sandy said Ryder is really getting a better feel for the three "Ds" of training — distance, distractions and duration.
"He's been doing really well with all that," she said.
There aren't any local free-styling competitions in the area, so the Guzzettis would like to either do online video competitions or travel to Michigan or Pennsylvania. There are also some obedience competitions they would like Ryder to perform in.
This isn't the first time the Guzzettis have gotten serious about training a dog to perform a wide variety of tricks.
Their last dog was also trained in free-styling, obedience and agility. They worked with the Erie County SPCA to bring the canine into Buffalo Niagara International Airport to help calm down nervous travelers.
Ryder has already gotten awards for how well he has been trained. Sandy Guzzetti said he received some awards when he went through training classes as well.
